Bismarck police revive unconscious driver with Narcan; woman faces charges

Police officers twice administered a drug overdose medication that revived a woman who had passed out behind the wheel of a pickup at a busy downtown Bismarck intersection, with a child in the truck.

Camille Youngbird, 43, who has a history of DUI convictions, is charged with being in control of a vehicle while under the influence. She’s also charged with felony child neglect. Her 11-year-old daughter was a passenger in the vehicle, police said. An attorney isn’t listed for Youngbird in court documents.

Police about 8 p.m. Friday were called to Third Street South and Front Avenue on a report of a DUI, according to an affidavit. The caller asked for help in stopping the vehicle because the driver was unconscious.

Two officers pulled Youngbird from the pickup, started CPR and administered Narcan. An adult passenger who had been in the pickup when Youngbird passed out told police Youngbird had smoked fentanyl before driving. Youngbird after becoming alert allegedly admitted to police that she had used the drug, according to the affidavit.

Youngbird, of Bismarck, has DUI convictions in Burleigh County in July 2011 and April 2012. She was convicted of DUI in Ward County in July 2013 and in Morton County in June 2019.

