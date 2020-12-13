 Skip to main content
Bismarck police respond to curfew violation at bar owned by state lawmaker
Bismarck police on Friday responded to a call that a downtown bar owned by a state lawmaker was open later than the curfew established by executive order of Gov. Doug Burgum.

Police received an anonymous call that the Speakeasy was still open about 11 p.m., an hour after the closing time in the executive order. Between 50 and 60 patrons were in the bar at the time, authorities said. An officer had a conversation with the manager that Bismarck Police Sgt. Noah Lindelow called “lengthy” and “productive.”

No citations were issued and no arrests were made.

“Our goal is to educate,” Lindelow said. “That’s the best way to learn what the governor is after.” A return trip to the establishment could result in a citation, he said. 

A initial violation of the order could result in an infraction punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine of up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail.

Bar owner Rick Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and Republican state representative, said he was out of town and knew little about the incident. But he said he believes the governor’s order “has no basis in science or medicine."

Law enforcement personnel were only doing their job when they responded to the call, Becker said.

“It’s unfortunate that we have the mandate and it’s unfortunate that it’s enforced,” he said.

He did not comment directly on whether the bar is routinely open beyond the curfew or if it might have been an oversight, but he said “my staff and my employees need to make a living and I support them in doing that.”

Burgum on Wednesday extended an order that bars and restaurants must close to in-person service from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and operate at 50% capacity. The order is part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Rep. Rick Becker

Becker

 PROVIDED

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

