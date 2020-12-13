Bismarck police respond to curfew violation at bar owned by state lawmaker

Bismarck police on Friday responded to a call that a downtown bar owned by a state lawmaker was open later than the curfew established by executive order of Gov. Doug Burgum.
Police received an anonymous call that the Speakeasy was still open about 11 p.m., an hour after the closing time in the executive order. Between 50 and 60 patrons were in the bar at the time, authorities said. An officer had a conversation with the manager that Bismarck Police Sgt. Noah Lindelow called “lengthy” and “productive.”
No citations were issued and no arrests were made.
“Our goal is to educate,” Lindelow said. “That’s the best way to learn what the governor is after.” A return trip to the establishment could result in a citation, he said.
Burgum on Wednesday extended an order that bars and restaurants must close to in-person service from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. and operate at 50% capacity. The order is part of an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.
