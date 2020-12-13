Bismarck police respond to curfew violation at bar owned by state lawmaker

A initial violation of the order could result in an infraction punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. Repeat violations could lead to a fine of up to $1,500 and 30 days in jail.

Bar owner Rick Becker, a Bismarck plastic surgeon and Republican state representative, said he was out of town and knew little about the incident. But he said he believes the governor’s order “has no basis in science or medicine."

Law enforcement personnel were only doing their job when they responded to the call, Becker said.

“It’s unfortunate that we have the mandate and it’s unfortunate that it’s enforced,” he said.

He did not comment directly on whether the bar is routinely open beyond the curfew or if it might have been an oversight, but he said “my staff and my employees need to make a living and I support them in doing that.”