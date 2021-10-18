Bismarck, police officers dismissed from DAPL civil rights lawsuit

The attorney for Overland West and employees John Kaelberer and Alexandria Huber in an answer to the lawsuit states in part that Wood violated the terms of the rental agreement, and that the Overland defendants did not agree to extend the rental and did not agree to retrieve the Suburban. Attorney Joel Flom asks for the lawsuit to be dismissed.

U.S. Magistrate Jude Clare Hochhalter has scheduled a Nov. 15 pretrial conference. Court documents indicate a trial is not yet scheduled.

The “Veterans Standing for Standing Rock” effort that Wood helped organize by raising nearly $1.2 milllion was controversial. The North Dakota Veterans Coordinating Council -- composed of the American Legion, AMVETS, Disabled American Veterans, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and the Vietnam Veterans of America -- at the time publicly said it did not support the action and remained neutral on the pipeline dispute.

Many people later questioned what happened to the money raised from 26,000 donors for the effort. Wood has said the money was not misused but spent on supplies, hotel rooms and transportation. He told the High Country News in April 2018 that auditing the donations would have cost too much and would not have been a good use of the money.

But Wood also acknowledges in the lawsuit that he wasn't prepared to handle the windfall, saying "the fundraiser took off unexpectedly," and that "suddenly, what had been intended as a small effort became a great logistical challenge."

Reach Blake Nicholson at 701-250-8266 or blake.nicholson@bismarcktribune.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.