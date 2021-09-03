Bismarck police officer reprimanded for comment in video

A Bismarck police officer who was heard on home surveillance video saying “Bro, do you want to fight?” to a man who rode a longboard down State Street has been given a verbal reprimand.

The reprimand of Officer Mark Muscha followed an internal investigation by the department. The decision was based on his work history that includes “no prior issues,” Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Nothing permanent will be placed in Muscha’s file.

A traffic stop of the longboarder, 32-year-old Seth Voegele, was caught on home security video and posted to social media. Voegele kept walking as officers attempted to identify him and struggled with them as they attempted to handcuff him. Voegele was arrested on suspicion of preventing arrest. A report of the incident was forwarded to the Burleigh County State’s Attorney office. Court records on Friday did not list any charges against Voegele.

Muscha’s statement to Voegele – which was laced with swear words – was not intended to be a challenge but a way of asking him if he was making the right decision, Gardiner said at a meeting with media members a few days after the incident.

