Bismarck police officer injured in Expressway crash

A Bismarck police officer was injured Monday when his patrol vehicle was struck by a driver who was later cited for drunken driving, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officer Tyler Mahowald was providing traffic control at about 9:18 p.m. on the Bismarck Expressway while a towing company recovered a vehicle damaged in an earlier crash. He was in his parked cruiser with emergency lights on when it was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Roger Borud, 36, of Bismarck. The Chevrolet also hit a Dakota Towing truck occupied by Robert Short, 56, of Mandan, and Kaleb Glatt, 26, of Bismarck. Neither man was injured.