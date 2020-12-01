 Skip to main content
Bismarck police officer injured in Expressway crash

Bismarck police officer injured in Expressway crash

A Bismarck police officer was injured Monday when his patrol vehicle was struck by a driver who was later cited for drunken driving, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officer Tyler Mahowald was providing traffic control at about 9:18 p.m. on the Bismarck Expressway while a towing company recovered a vehicle damaged in an earlier crash. He was in his parked cruiser with emergency lights on when it was struck by a westbound Chevrolet Silverado driven by Roger Borud, 36, of Bismarck. The Chevrolet also hit a Dakota Towing truck occupied by Robert Short, 56, of Mandan, and Kaleb Glatt, 26, of Bismarck. Neither man was injured.

Mahowald was transported to Sanford Medical Center in Bismarck and later released. Borud was cited for DUI, reckless driving and open container and was taken to Burleigh Morton Detention Center, the patrol said.

