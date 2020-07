× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police have located Benjamin Bermudes, who is a suspect in a stabbing that occurred on Friday.

Bermudes was located Sunday at 3:45 a.m. and is now in custody, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 8 a.m. Friday in the 200 Block of East Arbor Avenue. The victim was taken to Sanford Hospital for treatment.

Formal charges have not been filed.

