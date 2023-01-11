Bismarck police lieutenant suspended after DUI refusal conviction

A Bismarck police lieutenant who pleaded guilty to refusing to take a drunken driving test will be suspended without pay for 30 days.

Lt. Cody Trom, a 23-year veteran of the department, was arrested Jan. 1 by the North Dakota Highway Patrol. Deputy Chief Randy Ziegler in a statement to the Tribune said Trom immediately notified the department of his arrest “and began the steps of taking full responsibility for his actions.”

Court records show Trom pleaded guilty to DUI refusal, a misdemeanor. South Central District Judge Bonnie Storbakken placed Trom on probation for a year, and suspended a 10-day jail sentence. She also ordered Trom to pay $750 in fines and court fees.

A Bismarck Police Administration investigation concluded Trom violated department policy. A written reprimand will be placed in his personnel file, Ziegler said.

“We are disappointed with Lt. Trom’s decision to drive under the influence, and take any violations of law and policy by its members very seriously,” Ziegler said.

Trom runs the department’s fleet and equipment portfolio. He has no prior disciplinary records in his personnel file, Lt. Luke Gardiner said.