A new online map launched by the Bismarck Police Department will offer the public a view of officer activity in three categories.

The police incident map details crime, traffic and service calls, and shows activity as far back as one month. It can be found at bit.ly/3Ou8KhR.

Data for the map is pulled from the department’s computer-aided dispatch system, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. That system was installed a couple of years ago, and the department implemented other features before going live with the map. It shows calls to which the department responded but does not outline arrests. Victim names aren't visible, and the information includes street names but not the exact address of a call. Incidents are posted about three hours after the last officer signs off on an incident, Gardiner said.

Users can view all three categories at once or choose the ones they’d like to see. With a click, the map shows more information about the calls. Dropdown boxes on the calls show report numbers if a report is filed. If no report is filed, a caller can provide the department with the listed event identification number for further information.

“If you know that we can easily look it up,” Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said.

Pie graphs break down the number of calls in subcategories. In the crime graph, for example, users can see what percentage of calls involved vandalism, unwanted subjects, or more serious matters.

“I like that you can pick and choose and go anywhere in the city,” Chief Dave Draovitch said. “People can get an idea what’s happening.”

The department will benefit too by being able to quickly identify hot spots in any of the three categories.

“It will show us where to put resources,” Draovitch said.