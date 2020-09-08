 Skip to main content
Bismarck police investigating Sunday gunshots

Bismarck police who responded to a report of gunshots about 5 a.m. Sunday found a bullet in the wall of an apartment and believe another might have struck the exterior bricks of the building.

Police also found two spent shell casings in the 200 block of West Sweet Avenue, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. There were no injuries, and it’s unclear why the shots were fired, he said.

The incident is still under investigation. Police are asking anyone with information to contact the department by texting the keyword BISPD and tip to 847411. Anonymous tips can be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

