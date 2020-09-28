 Skip to main content
Bismarck police investigating Sunday gunshot incident
A 21-year-old man was taken to a hospital early Sunday for treatment of three gunshot wounds, according to Bismarck police.

Officers found the man when they responded about 3 a.m. to a call about a fight in the 700 block of North Third Street, Officer Lynn Wanner said. The man had wounds to his hand, mouth and lower backside.

It’s unclear what prompted the fight or exactly what type of weapon was involved. No arrests were immediately made. No further information was available on the man’s condition, Wanner said Monday. Police did not identify him.

