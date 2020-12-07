Bismarck police investigating Sunday drive-by shooting

Bismarck police are investigating an early Sunday drive-by shooting at State Street and Interchange Avenue that they say appears to be a targeted attack.

The incident occurred about 1:20 a.m., Lt. Luke Gardiner said. The two occupants of the vehicle that was fired upon were not injured. One door of the vehicle was damaged but no glass was broken.

Both vehicles were facing west, Gardiner said. One vehicle pulled alongside the other, and two shots were fired before the vehicle drove off.

The incident is under investigation.

