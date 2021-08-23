Bismarck police investigating Sunday arrest after video causes stir on social media

The arrest of a man that was caught on home security video and posted on social media has prompted an internal investigation by the Bismarck Police Department because of foul language and an officer asking the man if he wants to fight.
An officer headed north on State Street shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday saw a man riding a longboard -- a larger version of a skateboard meant for cruising and turning at higher speeds -- in the southbound lane, which is illegal. The officer turned around and activated emergency lights. A second patrol vehicle also responded.
The man, 32-year-old Seth Voegele of Mandan, stopped in the 1300 block of North 11th Street but kept walking as officers attempted to identify him. Voegele struggled with officers as they tried to place him in handcuffs, police spokesman Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Voegele was taken into custody on suspicion of preventing arrest. The Burleigh Morton Detention Center did not list him on its roster Monday.
Asking about fighting was a way of asking Voegele if that’s what he thinks he should to do in that situation, Gardiner said.
“The ‘bro, do you want to fight?’ comment wasn’t a challenge,” Gardiner said.
The video also is laced with swear words, something the department does not condone, the lieutenant said.
“It’ll be addressed with those officers,” he said.
The department didn't release the names of the officers, who aren’t charged with any crimes. Neither has been written up in the past, Gardiner said.
In-car police video is being reviewed by the Burleigh County State’s Attorney's Office and is not being released during the investigation. Formal charges against Voegele in connection with the incident weren't listed in court documents Monday afternoon.
A Tribune attempt to reach Voegele through social media did not receive an immediate response.
