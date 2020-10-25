Bismarck police investigating Saturday stabbing

Bismarck police are investigating a Saturday night stabbing that sent one person to the hospital, said Sgt. Scott Betz.

Police were called to an East Boulevard apartment about 10:30 p.m. The person who was injured was taken by ambulance for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening, Betz said.

The incident involved two people who knew each other and is still under investigation. No arrests have been made and the public is not in any danger, the sergeant said.

