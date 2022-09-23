 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bismarck police investigating homicide at Motel 6

Bismarck police detectives are investigating what they have deemed a homicide at the Motel 6 early Friday. 

Officers found a 28-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot wound upon responding to the motel around 12:40 a.m. Friday on a report of a person shot in the chest.

Police said in a statement, "This was a targeted attack on another person," and they do not believe there is a danger to the public.

There was no immediate word on whether police had identified a suspect.

Motel 6 is in north Bismarck, between Interstate 94 and the old Kmart building.

(Check back for updates.)

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

