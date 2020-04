× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Bismarck Police Department is investigating a Friday incident involving gunshots being fired in the area of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Drive, but few details have been released.

Officers were called to the area at about 7 p.m. There was some damage to property but nobody was injured, according to Officer Lynn Wanner.

“At this time we aren’t releasing anything else due to its pertinence to the investigation,” she said Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0