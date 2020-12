Bismarck police are investigating a Tuesday morning shooting in the 200 block of East Arbor Avenue that they believe was a targeted effort.

The shooting took place about 1:45 a.m., Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Nobody was injured. It’s unclear how many shots were fired or from where they originated.

The department is following up on leads, Gardiner said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0