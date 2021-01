A house was hit by numerous rounds in an early Thursday drive-by shooting on Niagara Drive, according to Bismarck police.

Three people were in the residence on the 5600 block but nobody was injured, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Investigators believe the home was targeted.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department by calling 701-223-1212. Those who want to remain anonymous can text the keyword BISPD and tip to 847411.

