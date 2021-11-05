Bismarck police investigate Thursday shooting

Bismarck police are investigating a Thursday incident in which shots were fired from one vehicle at another.

Two callers about 8 p.m. reported the shooting in the 600 block of North 21st Street, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner. Officers found several spent shell casings in the street. The shots likely were fired from a pistol, Gardiner said.

Police have some home security video and believe the shots were fired from a car and at a pickup truck. The video did not show license plate numbers, Gardiner said. It’s unclear if the pickup or any homes in the area were struck by the bullets.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0