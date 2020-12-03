Bismarck police investigate report of shots fired

Bismarck police are investigating a report of shots fired that left a bullet hole in the window of a home.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 400 block of South 16th Street, said Lt. Luke Gardiner. Officers found a bullet in the residence and numerous shell casings in the street. Nobody was injured.

Police believe the shots were fired between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The incident is still under investigation, Gardiner said.

