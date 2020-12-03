 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck police investigate report of shots fired

Bismarck police investigate report of shots fired

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police are investigating a report of shots fired that left a bullet hole in the window of a home.

Officers were called about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday to a residence in the 400 block of South 16th Street, said Lt. Luke Gardiner. Officers found a bullet in the residence and numerous shell casings in the street. Nobody was injured.

Police believe the shots were fired between 2:30 and 3:30 a.m. Wednesday. The incident is still under investigation, Gardiner said.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Rabbi Yonah Grossman leads menorah lighting

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News