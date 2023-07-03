The Bismarck Police Department is hosting Coffee with a Cop at Baptist Health and Rehab from 2:30-4 p.m. Friday.

Community members will get the opportunity to ask questions and talk with officers in a relaxed, informal atmosphere. Baptist Health and Rehab is at 3400 Nebraska Drive.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Many public interactions with police happen during tense, emotional situations. Coffee with a Cop aims to provide community members with a non-stressful environment to interact with law enforcement and improve officer-community relations.