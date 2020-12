Bismarck police have found a 9-year-old boy who had been missing since Tuesday evening.

Jordyn Red Stone was reported missing about 11 a.m. Wednesday. At the time, he had last been seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police asked for the public's help finding Red Stone early Wednesday afternoon, and said later in the afternoon that he had been found safe. Authorities were investigating what led to the incident.

