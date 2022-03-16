Bismarck Police Department report shows drop in crimes against persons

A nearly 20% drop in crimes against persons and a slight increase in property crimes marked the 2021 annual report by the Bismarck Police Department.

The rise in property crimes is a trend in which the city follows the nation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Dave Draovitch said, but he added that the pandemic isn’t entirely to blame. Drug use leads to crimes to support the habit, and criminals from out of state “are not afraid to commit violence to further their criminal enterprises," he said.

“There are bad people coming to our city,” the chief said. “They just want do their business and leave, but the potential for violence is higher than ever.”

An overall 6.5% rise in crimes against property came about mostly due to 32% and 26.5% increases in the subcategories of drug and drug paraphernalia offenses, respectively.

Nearly every category of crimes against persons showed significant drops from the previous year. Only sex offenses rose, from 148 to 151, a 2% increase.

One Bismarck homicide in 2021 was tied to alleged drug activity. Two men, Kevin Hartson, 30, and Devante Evans, 27, are on trial for the March 28, 2021, shooting death of Reonardo Alexis, 26, of Bismarck. That trial is in its second and scheduled final week.

The department’s responses to drug overdoses rose 81% over 2020, going from 74 to 134. Drug seizures totaled 1 ½ pounds of cocaine; 9,844 fentanyl and oxycodone pills; nearly a pound of fentanyl; 54 pounds of marijuana; 18 pounds of methamphetamine; and half a pound of heroin. Officers seized 42 firearms and more than $120,000 in cash tied to criminal activity, the report states.

Thefts rose by 16%, and weapons law violations went up by 20%.

Adult arrests -- of which 61% were male and 39% were female -- rose by 9.5% but were still more than 10% below the city’s five-year average.

The department responded to four fatal crashes in 2021, up from two in 2020. Officers issued 13,081 traffic citations last year, a drop from 14,716 from the previous year. That number reached 19,273 in 2018. The department’s 79 vehicles logged 960,745 miles last year at a cost of $389,637.

