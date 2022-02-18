Bismarck Police Department releases results of 2021 survey

An annual community survey puts the Bismarck Police Department about where the agency’s head feels it should be.

“It was very similar to past surveys,” Police Chief Dave Draovitch said. “The vast majority of people think we’re doing a good job, and that’s what I like to see.”

The 2021 survey was open to the public and available online or in paper form. The department sought 1,000 responses and received 362. About 85% of the respondents live in Bismarck. Another 8% live in Burleigh County but outside city limits.

The department received high ratings on conduct, image in the community, effectiveness, transparency and honesty. Almost half the respondents said they felt the department was somewhat or extremely biased. The survey didn't specify the subject of bias.

Many of the comments in the survey pointed out concerns of drug use or sales. Traffic issues -- speeding, loud exhaust, etc. -- were noted, with some people saying there should be more enforcement and others calling for less. One problem area noted was near Legacy High School, and Draovitch said the department’s enforcement efforts there work for a time but the behavior returns when the squad cars leave.

“We can’t have a continual presence,” he said. “How to solve it I just don’t know.”

A technological glitch in the survey briefly allowed public access to redacted respondent street addresses and in some places the names of officers, for people who knew a workaround to the redacting. The issue has been corrected. The department received no complaints about it, according to Lt. Luke Gardiner.

The comment section of the survey handed out more praise than criticism for the department. Some respondents said the department is understaffed but still provides good service. Others said the department picks on minorities and the homeless. Some commented on an incident in which an officer used foul language during an arrest that was caught on home surveillance video. The officer was later reprimanded.

The number of responses was the lowest the department has seen, Draovitch said. He’ll seek input from the command staff but his initial opinion was that the department was “right in that area where we want to be.”

