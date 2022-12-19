The Bismarck Police Department recently acquired another employee, this one high-energy, social, and willing to work for food, water and an occasional game of fetch.

Rico is a 3-year-old Belgian Malinois who came to Bismarck by way of Arizona. He’d worked in law enforcement there for about a year but turned out to be “too much dog for a new guy, which is nothing against the handler,” Bismarck Sgt. Lyle Sinclair said.

“He’s a light switch dog,” Sinclair said. “He can turn it off and on.”

That means Rico has qualities the department wants in a K-9. He’s social with people, indifferent to other animals, and willing to greet people and play when he’s not on duty. When he goes to work, “he’s all business,” Sinclair said.

RIP Bala

Rico will step in for Bala, a veteran K-9 who died at age 9. She was set to retire in 2023 having "earned the right to be a dog," Sinclair said. She developed back and back leg issues that progressed rapidly, according to K-9 administrator Lt. Chad Fetzer. She was euthanized on Dec. 5.

Bala went on 1,500 deployments, won Iron Dog and North Dakota Peace Officers Association Narcotic Detection Challenge competitions, and at one point appeared on the television show "America's Top Dog."

"She was going to retire and be a house dog but just didn't get the chance," Fetzer said.

Quick adapter

Sinclair learned that Rico was available during a summer job shadow and training exercise in Phoenix. Rico’s handler was having issues with him, and the six-month guarantee that comes with the purchase of a K-9 had expired. The department that owned him wasn’t sure it could sell him. The Bismarck department’s budget already included funding for another dog, so Sinclair said he'd take Rico north.

A trained K-9 costs between $8,500 and $14,000. The department budgets about $2,400 annually for dog food, vet bills and training expenses. The department must also pay a federally mandated handler fee of about $6,000.

The dog has adapted to cooler climes. The first time his toy was tossed into a snowbank, Rico anxiously ducked his head into the white stuff as he searched.

“The snow is no problem,” Sinclair said.

Rico is trained in the detection of several narcotics. He’ll be brought up to speed on patrol work, which includes such skills as open-area searching and tracking.

“We can train him. That’s not an issue,” the sergeant said.

Rico will be assigned to a BPD handler and the two will work together to “find the new norm,” Sinclair said. They'll be on the street once they are certified.

Rico joins K-9s Mesa, a 7-year veteran; and Echo and Titan, who have been with the department for five years.