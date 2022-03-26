Bismarck police considering body camera systems

The Bismarck Police Department is considering the features of several body camera systems as it eyes implementation of the technology next year.

Use of the equipment has become “generally expected” of police departments around the country, according to Deputy Police Chief Jason Stugelmeyer.

“We’re after the truth,” he said. “The best way to preserve evidence and the truth is to have it captured on video and audio.”

Most other area law enforcement agencies already have the technology or are in the process of getting it.

Lincoln police started using cameras in early 2020. The Morton County Sheriff's Office put them into use in the spring of 2021. The North Dakota Highway Patrol is in the process of purchasing them, according to Sgt. Wade Kadrmas. The Burleigh County Sheriff's Department is researching several systems but a decision could be a few years out, according to Major Jim Hulm. The Mandan Police Department is awaiting the outcome of a grant application before making a purchase, Deputy Chief Lori Flaten said.

Bismarck police in June will put the expected costs in front of the city’s budget committee. If the City Commission ultimately approves, funding for the purchase would be available in January. The cameras could be in use by July 2023. Systems demonstrated to the department carry price tags of $250,000 to $300,000 per year on a five-year contract.

The choice of a system will be based on much more than cost, according to Stugelmeyer.

“Some people might say, ‘Hey, just put on a GoPro,’” he said, referring to a brand of consumer video cameras commonly used for capturing sports action.“It doesn’t work like that.”

The department wants cameras that will operate as a single system with in-car cameras already in use. It’s also important that the cameras activate automatically when an officer pulls a handgun or Taser, according to Stugelmeyer.

“Sometimes that’s the last thing you’re going to think of if you’re in a stressful situation,” he said of an officer having to manually turn on a camera.

Some systems send recorded video directly to a remote site for storage. Others need Wi-Fi access, and some download through a docking station. Most have features that prevent an officer from altering or deleting video. Redaction features are necessary because officers sometimes enter private situations. Only certain staff members would be able to redact, and video would always be saved in its original form, Stugelmeyer said.

The “vast majority” of officers want the body cameras so they’re protected from false allegations, the deputy chief said, adding that a “national narrative” has crept into Bismarck. Several complaints against officers have been shown to be false by in-car video, he said, but the cameras also could show that a complaint is legitimate.

“We’re human, we will make mistakes,” he said. “It will be caught on video, and of course we want to know that and correct that. It’s a safety issue for the public and the officers.”

The department plans to assign each of its 133 officers with a camera to avoid switching the equipment at shift changes.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.