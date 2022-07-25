 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Bismarck police chase ends with drug bust; Mandan man faces 9 charges

  • 0

A Mandan man faces nine charges after allegedly fleeing Bismarck police and possessing a large amount of drugs.

Joshua Gohl, 38, faces four drug-related charges and five fleeing-related charges, including reckless endangerment and preventing arrest, according to court documents. Seven of the charges are felonies; the most serious carries a maximum punishment of 20 years in jail.

Gohl fled from police after failing to halt for a traffic stop in the 1900 block of East Century Avenue around 2 a.m. Sunday, an affidavit said.

The vehicle was tracked by the aerial surveillance team of the North Dakota Highway Patrol to the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue, where it backed into a parked pickup truck and nearly hit a squad car while attempting to flee. The vehicle was then tracked to the Days Inn on East Capitol Avenue, where authorities said Gohl fled on foot.

People are also reading…

Police searched Gohl after he was handcuffed and said they found a baggie of 29 pills believed to contain fentanyl, two baggies containing a total of five grams of methamphetamine, knives and $1,958 in cash. A total of 153 pills were seized, according to an affidavit.

A female passenger in Gohl's vehicle was last seen entering the America’s Best Value Inn & Suites on East Interchange Avenue but was not located inside.

A backpack left by the woman contained 61 grams of meth, 15 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia items, a digital scale and a calculator with the name “Josh Gohl” on it, an affidavit said.

Gohl made his initial court appearance on Monday and had bond set at $50,000 cash. Court documents do not list an attorney for him.

Joshua Gohl

Joshua Gohl

 PROVIDED

Reach Alex Kautzman at 701-250-8255 or alexandra.kautzman@bismarcktribune.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

I-94 bust nets meth, pills worth $840,000

I-94 bust nets meth, pills worth $840,000

A Tuesday traffic stop led to the arrest of three Washington men who authorities say possessed several pounds of methamphetamine and thousands of narcotic pills worth $840,000.

Peeping Tom case set for trial

Peeping Tom case set for trial

A Bismarck man has pleaded not guilty to an accusation that he was looking through an outhouse window at a campground south of the city while …

Watch Now: Related Video

California's wildfires spreads uncontained toward Yosemite

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News