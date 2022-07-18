Bismarck police body camera effort moving ahead

The Bismarck Police Department has taken its push for body cameras to city officials for approval of funding.

“We went to the budget committee and made our pitch,” Deputy Chief Jason Stugelmeyer said. “The preliminary indicators are that it’s going to go through, but there’s nothing definite.”

Stugelmeyer in March said the use of body cameras has become “generally expected” by police departments across the nation. The department’s intent is to equip all 133 officers with a camera to avoid switching the equipment at shift changes. The body camera systems researched by the department come with in-car video cameras, which will have to be installed in the department’s 43 squad cars.

The cost presented to the budget committee is about $1.3 million for a five-year contract. Once funding is approved, the department will put out a request for proposals and select a system.

City commissioners advanced a first draft of a budget proposal this week that included $260,000 for body cameras for 2023. The budget also allots funds for virtual reality training equipment, officer protection equipment, replacement of vehicles and two new officers.

The department's request has support from the commission but it isn't an item that will be voted on individually, Mayor Mike Schmitz said. The request is part of a "complex and large budget" that commissioners are considering.

"Public safety is foremost in all the commissioners' minds, and this is part of that," Schmitz said.

The budget goes through a public comment period before final approval in September.

Some companies are as much as eight months behind on delivery of body camera systems, Stugelmeyer said. It could be late 2023 before officers are using the equipment.

Most of the department’s officers want the body cameras so they’re protected from false allegations, the deputy chief said, adding that a “national narrative” has crept into Bismarck. Several complaints against officers have been shown to be false by in-car video, he said, but the cameras also could show that a complaint is legitimate.

Lincoln police started using cameras in early 2020. The Morton County Sheriff's Office put them into use in the spring of 2021. The North Dakota Highway Patrol, Burleigh County Sheriff's Department, and Mandan Police Department are researching the cost and features of systems.