Bismarck police arrest man wanted in 16th Street shooting

One of two men wanted on an attempted murder charge in connection with a Dec. 2 shooting in Bismarck has been apprehended.

Dayson Lawrence, 18, of Bismarck, is in custody at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. He was arrested Tuesday evening by Bismarck police.

Police say Lawrence and Chaseon Stagl, 18, of Grand Forks, drove to a 16th Street residence after Stagl argued with a man on the phone. The exact nature of the argument is unclear, but the man later told police he was challenged to a fistfight and wasn't backing down.

Police say Stagl fired shots while at the residence. The man who was fired upon followed them as they drove off, and Lawrence allegedly fired shots when the man’s vehicle pulled next to them.

Police found spent shell casings and two bullets at the residence, according to an affidavit. One bullet was found in the street, and the other struck a window of the residence and was found inside.

Charges were filed and arrest warrants issued for the men Tuesday.

