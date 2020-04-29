Bismarck police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police on Wednesday apprehended a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Friday incident in which shots were fired at a vehicle in Bismarck.

Officers arrested Mason Schuh, 24, of Bismarck, about 5:30 p.m. after receiving information that he was at a north Bismarck residence, police said. Officers surrounded the residence, and Schuch came out and was taken into custody without incident.

Police allege Schuch fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 1600 block of Burnt Boat Road on Friday. Albert Crews, 18, was arrested Monday on charges of accomplice to attempted murder. No one was hurt.

Schuh was transported to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0