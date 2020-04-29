Bismarck police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Bismarck police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

{{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police on Wednesday apprehended a man wanted for attempted murder in connection with a Friday incident in which shots were fired at a vehicle in Bismarck.

Officers arrested Mason Schuh, 24, of Bismarck, about 5:30 p.m. after receiving information that he was at a north Bismarck residence, police said. Officers surrounded the residence, and Schuch came out and was taken into custody without incident.

Police allege Schuch fired multiple shots at a vehicle in the 1600 block of Burnt Boat Road on Friday. Albert Crews, 18, was arrested Monday on charges of accomplice to attempted murder. No one was hurt.

Schuh was transported to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center. Court documents don't list an attorney for him.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News