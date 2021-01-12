Bismarck police arrest man suspected of attempted murder

Brandon Clown, of Bismarck, was arrested by Bismarck police, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Clown is accused of stabbing a 36-year-old man in the abdomen about 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 6. An arrest warrant was issued for him on Friday, court records show. He's charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

The man who was stabbed told police he's known Clown for a few months but didn't know his last name, according to an affidavit. The man let Clown into his motel room after he knocked on the door. The man was putting on his coat to leave "when he felt something sharp hit his chest," he told police. No argument led up to the alleged stabbing, police said. He was treated at a local hospital, Gardiner said.