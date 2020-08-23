 Skip to main content
Bismarck police arrest man for brandishing gun in apartment

Bismarck police vehicle

Bismarck police on Saturday night arrested a man who allegedly was waving a gun around people in his apartment.

About a dozen officers responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Memorial Highway, Sgt. Loren Grensteiner said.

They arrested a 42-year-old Bismarck man whom Grensteiner declined to identify. The man was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and terrorizing. Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

No one was injured. Officers left the scene about 9 p.m. 

Reach Jack Dura at 701-250-8225 or jack.dura@bismarcktribune.com.

