Bismarck police arrest man for brandishing gun in apartment

Bismarck police on Saturday night arrested a man who allegedly was waving a gun around people in his apartment.
About a dozen officers responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Memorial Highway, Sgt. Loren Grensteiner said.
They arrested a 42-year-old Bismarck man whom Grensteiner declined to identify. The man was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and terrorizing. Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.
No one was injured. Officers left the scene about 9 p.m.
