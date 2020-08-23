Bismarck police arrest man for brandishing gun in apartment

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Bismarck police on Saturday night arrested a man who allegedly was waving a gun around people in his apartment.

About a dozen officers responded to the scene shortly after 7:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Memorial Highway, Sgt. Loren Grensteiner said.

They arrested a 42-year-old Bismarck man whom Grensteiner declined to identify. The man was arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and terrorizing. Formal charges are expected to be filed Monday.

No one was injured. Officers left the scene about 9 p.m.

