Bismarck police arrest kidnapping suspect

A Bismarck man who police say held two people at knifepoint and threatened to kill them was arrested Sunday on suspicion of kidnapping, terrorizing and for outstanding warrants.

Pryde allegedly forced the two into a vehicle at a north Bismarck residence about 5 a.m. Sunday, said he was going to end their lives and told them to drive to Kimball Bottoms south of Bismarck. One of the two was able to call police, and Pryde was arrested before the three left town.