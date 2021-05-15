Bismarck Parks and Recreation District director to retire

Randy Bina, executive director of the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District, will retire Oct. 1.

Bina has spent almost 34 years with the district, including the past 10 as executive director.

“I truly appreciate the opportunity to serve the Bismarck community for so many years,” Bina said. “Our diverse parks and recreation system is a true testament to the dedicated staff, community-minded board members and engaged partners with whom I have had the pleasure to work.”

Under Bina’s leadership, 10 new neighborhood parks have been built and the park district has hosted hundreds of state, regional, national and world sporting and park events. Bismarck Parks and Recreation District also became the first and remains the only North Dakota park district accredited by the Commission for Accreditation of Parks and Recreation Agencies.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0