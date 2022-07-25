Bismarck Parking Authority seeks new member

The city of Bismarck is seeking to fill an open position on the Parking Authority.

The volunteer position is open to any member of the community and is not subject to property ownership conditions. The position is to fulfill an unexpired term through December 2025.

Interested applicants should complete a form describing their qualifications, background and reasons for interest. The form is available at https://bit.ly/3D0XT5M. It also can be picked up at the Community Development Department in the City/County Office Building at 221 N. Fifth St., or by calling 701-355-1840.

Completed applications should be sent to: Ben Ehreth, AICP, Director, Community Development Department, P.O. Box 5503, Bismarck, ND 58506-5503. The deadline is Friday.

The Bismarck Parking Authority is a five-member advisory board appointed by the City Commission to oversee convenient, reasonably priced parking downtown. The authority manages four ramps and two surface lots. The group meets the second Thursday of every month at 9 a.m. in the Tom Baker Meeting Room in the City/County Office Building.

The City Commission anticipates naming the new board member at its Aug. 23 meeting.