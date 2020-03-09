Bismarck Parking Authority seeks input on downtown upgrades

The Bismarck Parking Authority is seeking community input as it prepares to upgrade the four parking ramps and two surface lots that it manages downtown.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-472-2273 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The Parking Authority has launched a survey to get feedback from users on what sort of upgrades they would like to see.

The survey takes about five minutes to complete. It ends on March 23. It's available at: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/BismarckPA

For more information, go to www.bismarcknd.gov or www.bismarckparkingauthority.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0