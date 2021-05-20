Bismarck park survey shows community support for rec center

After voters rejected a sales tax measure to fund a recreation complex last June, a survey conducted by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has found that voters might support the complex if the cost to taxpayers was reduced.
Board members had said they wanted to get a better sense of why residents did not support a half-cent sales tax increase that would have funded most of the multimillion-dollar complex. Just 37% of the nearly 17,000 people who voted in June 2020 were in favor of a tax increase. Supporters estimated it would have cost the average family $66 per year in taxes.
Sue Petersen of research firm School Perceptions presented the survey results to the Bismarck Park Board on Thursday night.
More than 1,800 people responded to the survey, which was included in the park district's seasonal activity guide. Of the respondents, 43% voted in favor of the sales tax measure last year and 37% opposed it. Most of the people who took the survey were between the ages of 36-55, and 56% said they were parents of children under 18.
About 65% of survey respondents said they would support a quarter-cent sales tax to fund a recreation complex. That tax increase would cost the average family about $36 per year, according to 2019 data from the North Dakota Tax Commissioner used in the survey.
Respondents rated which amenities and facilities they thought were most important for a complex to include. A walking/running track and gymnasium space were some of the highest-rated amenities. People also said they supported an ice arena/multipurpose space, which was estimated to cast $27 million, and an indoor turf, which would cost about $24 million.
One of the top reasons why people rejected the tax measure was that they deemed recreation center's cost to be too high, according to the survey results.
The recreation complex was projected to cost $114.5 million. Donations were expected to cover up to 10% of the cost. A feasibility study paid for by Parks and Recreation said the complex would bring in $2.6 million in revenue annually, and annual expenses were projected at $3.1 million. Expenses not covered by revenue were to be paid for in the Parks and Recreation budget. Petersen recommended tightening up the potential complex's budget based on the data -- $80 million to be funded by the public and $20 million in private funds.
A location for the facility was not selected before the vote. About three-quarters of respondents said that knowing a potential location for the complex before a vote was at least somewhat important to them.
The survey cost $10,850 -- $4,950 for development and preparation, and $5,900 for administration and results reporting.
Bismarck Park Board President Julie Jeske said after the board meeting that she was "pleasantly surprised" with the results.
"It's given us good direction on what we need to do differently or what we need to do to encourage more people to vote yes," she said.
The park district will hold a public input meeting and discuss the survey results June 2 at the Capital Ice Complex.
