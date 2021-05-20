Bismarck park survey shows community support for rec center

After voters rejected a sales tax measure to fund a recreation complex last June, a survey conducted by the Bismarck Parks and Recreation District has found that voters might support the complex if the cost to taxpayers was reduced.

Board members had said they wanted to get a better sense of why residents did not support a half-cent sales tax increase that would have funded most of the multimillion-dollar complex. Just 37% of the nearly 17,000 people who voted in June 2020 were in favor of a tax increase. Supporters estimated it would have cost the average family $66 per year in taxes.

Sue Petersen of research firm School Perceptions presented the survey results to the Bismarck Park Board on Thursday night.

More than 1,800 people responded to the survey, which was included in the park district's seasonal activity guide. Of the respondents, 43% voted in favor of the sales tax measure last year and 37% opposed it. Most of the people who took the survey were between the ages of 36-55, and 56% said they were parents of children under 18.

About 65% of survey respondents said they would support a quarter-cent sales tax to fund a recreation complex. That tax increase would cost the average family about $36 per year, according to 2019 data from the North Dakota Tax Commissioner used in the survey.