Bismarck parents rail against masks, distance learning during school board meeting

Other parents who spoke also mentioned students’ declining mental health and well-being related to masking, missing out on homecoming and other school events and not being able to see friends due to hybrid scheduling. Several referenced the recent suicide of an 8-year-old boy in eastern North Dakota.

The few students who spoke during the meeting were upset about issues including a lack of instruction time with teachers, breathing issues from wearing a mask during gym class and recess, back pain from carrying their books all day due to locker closures, and mental health concerns from a negative school environment caused by COVID-19.

Board members took the issues under advisement but did not immediately discuss any of them.

Superintendent Jason Hornbacher later in the meeting acknowledged that some students have struggled with the distance format but said he stood by the decision.

“Has it been perfect? No. Is there room for improvement? Yes," he said. "But the whole purpose for that was to make sure that we opened up in a platform that was safe until we could find enough additional information.”