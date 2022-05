Preventive maintenance of outdoor warning sirens in Bismarck will be conducted Wednesday.

Individual sirens might be sounded briefly throughout the day, for about 10-15 seconds. The public should not be alarmed, according to the city.

If there were an emergency, all sirens would be sounded simultaneously for three minutes, similar to the monthly test.

For more information on the outdoor warning system, go to https://www.bismarcknd.gov/495/EmergencyManagement.

