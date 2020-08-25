Bismarck officer injured in 3-vehicle crash

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bismarck's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A Bismarck police officer on patrol was injured Monday in a three-vehicle crash at Front Street and Seventh Avenue, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Officer Benjamin Swenson, 30, was southbound on Seventh Street when his patrol vehicle was stuck on the rear driver’s side by a 1969 El Camino driven by Lee Wiedrich, 29, of Bismarck, Highway Patrol Sgt. Travis Skar said.

The officer's SUV was pushed into a 2018 GMC Acadia driven by Brandi Morrison, 44, of Bismarck, who also was southbound on Seventh. The patrol vehicle spun counterclockwise and came to rest on the east sidewalk of Seventh and facing northeast, Skar said.

Swenson was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. He had a sore back on Tuesday, according to Skar.

Morrison did not immediately seek medical treatment and it’s unclear if she did so later, Skar said. Wiedrich was not injured.

Wiedrich was cited for running a red light. His vehicle and the patrol vehicle were towed from the scene. The Acadia that Morrison was in was still in working order and was driven from the scene, Skar said.

