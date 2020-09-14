Bismarck nurses at CHI St. Alexius approve negotiated contract

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Union nurses have officially approved a contract with CHI St. Alexius Health, concluding a yearlong process that included an informational picket.

Nurses approved the contract by a majority vote last week, according to intensive care unit nurse Molly Artz.

More than 20 bargaining sessions were held with hospital management since last fall to reach a tentative agreement on staffing, workplace violence protections and a defined wage scale, according to the Minnesota Nurses Association, a group representing more than 300 member nurses at CHI St. Alexius Health. A tentative agreement was reached near the end of August.

A hospital spokeswoman last week said officials were happy that an agreement was reached and will continue working with nurses to provide safe care for the community.

A group of nurses in late June picketed outside CHI St. Alexius to draw attention to what they said were issues at the hospital, including low wages, high turnover and staffing shortages.

