Bismarck November ballot won't see special assessments issue

Bismarck voters this fall won't decide whether to replace special assessments with a fee to fund street maintenance.

City officials instead might go back to the Legislature next year for changes to a 2021 state law that allows cities to levy street maintenance fees on all utility users.

The city's Special Assessment Task Force has been working for more than a year to create a fee in place of special assessments meant to fund street maintenance. The goal was to put the matter before voters during the November general election.

Officials at a joint meeting earlier this month of the City Commission and a task force subcommittee expressed concerns about adequate time to present a plan to the public before a Sept. 6 deadline to make the November ballot.

"I would find it difficult that we would hit the general election this fall with this because I don't think there's enough time in my view to educate the residents," Mayor Mike Schmitz said during Tuesday's City Commission meeting.

Commissioner Mark Splonskowski said, "There's still a little bit of work that needs to be done on this, and then also the community outreach that needs to be done. We're not going to make the November ballot. I was really, really hoping we could."

The commission discussed reaching out to local lawmakers about potential legislation next year to modify the state law related to how it impacts school districts and park districts.

"Any potential legislation would be to allow a street utility fee to be implemented by a city or a county without any adverse financial effects on the other political subdivisions in the same community," City Engineer Gabe Schell said. "It wouldn’t change how they’re special assessed ... but would hopefully allow them to pay for a street utility fee under the same rules as they use for special assessed improvements. If (the law) was left unchanged, a street utility fee could decrease their budget flexibility."

Schell said the issue is likely to resurface for discussion of a June 2024 vote after the 2023 Legislature adjourns.

The commission also discussed including information about the street utility fee concepts under consideration in mailed special assessment notifications.

The task force proposed four fee rate structures, two for residential properties and two for commercial properties. The fee structures utilize two different valuation systems based on parcel size: a tier-based system, and a proportional system with minimum and maximum caps. The full task force recommendation can be found at bit.ly/3OMNwZt.