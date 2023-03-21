Bismarck's Assessing Division is mailing notices to property owners with a 2023 real estate valuation increase of $3,000 and 10% or more, as required by law.

Frequent reasons for notices of increased value include property with a new or additional structure in the last year; situations involving expiration of an exemption, such as for new homes or businesses; and rising market values due to sales of comparable properties.

“The one thing we really want to stress to anyone who has received these notices is that we encourage you to call us and ask us questions if there is anything you do not agree with on the notice,” City Assessor Allison Jensen said in a statement.

Property owners can contact the Assessing Division at 701-355-1630 with questions or to initiate a review of the property valuation. They should do so before an April 4 Bismarck Board of Equalization meeting, at which valuations can be appealed.

“It is going to be difficult for our office to make recommendations if someone were to come to the April 4 meeting without having talked with us," Jensen said. "The only way we can recommend any potential changes at that April 4 meeting is if we have had a chance to review the property and to meet with the individuals who would be impacted by the valuation increase.”

The April 4 meeting is at 5:15 p.m. in the Tom Baker meeting room at the City/County Building, 221 N. Fifth St.

If an appeal is denied by the city Board of Equalization, residents can appeal their values with the Burleigh County Board of Equalization, which meets on June 5.

More information is at bit.ly/3JW2Weg.