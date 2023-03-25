John Ward stepped up to speak at a Bismarck City Commission meeting earlier this month sporting a large white paper sticker with a red circle backslash symbol over the words “cell tower” on the left side of his suit jacket.

He wasn’t alone — a large portion of the audience wore the same sticker, and Ward spoke on behalf of more than 500 people who signed a petition to “Save Bismarck’s Water Tower Neighborhood from Cell Tower.”

At the heart of the dispute is an 85-year-old decommissioned water tower and a struggle between cell companies and residents over what to do with the parcel of land on which it sits. The companies maintain that continuing to have cell equipment at the site is crucial for service, while neighbors want to see the lot made into single family housing.

“The plan today was just to thank the commission because they really gave us a second chance to put forth a proposal to preserve residential development and keep the character of our neighborhood,” Ward told the Tribune after the March 14 meeting. “There’s something very satisfying about being a citizen and actually being heard.”

The neighborhood

Northeast of the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit lies a neighborhood with a 107-foot water tower that was constructed in 1938. The “Cathedral Neighborhood,” as the residents call themselves, consists of homes built from the 1920s to the 1950s and lies just outside of the Cathedral Historic District.

The decommissioned tower has had cell equipment for decades, and two proposals from cellphone companies seek to replace it with a 135-foot monopine cell tower — a pole disguised as a pine tree — following Public Works’ decision to remove the water tower.

The cost of removing the tower at 202 W. Ave. F is estimated at $350,000, though underground infrastructure could increase costs significantly, according to city Public Works Director Michelle Klose. Funding for the demolition was allocated from the 2022 to 2026 Capital Improvement Program.

Ward started a petition two months ago to prevent the building of a cell tower.

“I think to have a cellphone tower put right in the middle of this neighborhood that I think is a highly desirable area, doesn’t make any sense when we have so many different places that the cell tower could be,” he said.

The petition advocates for the lot to be transformed for single-family residential use.

“If we could have a couple more families move in, that’s more tax revenue for the city — it’s more people that are going to be downtown buying coffee and croissants in the morning,” Ward said.

Request for proposals

The city issued a request for proposals for the purchase and redevelopment of the water tower parcel on Nov. 4, detailing that the water tower was scheduled to be demolished in 2023. The selection of a proposal was scheduled for Jan. 24.

Public Works received two proposals for cell towers to be built on the water tower site, one of them coming from AT&T.

A community meeting to discuss the proposals was held Jan. 17 at the request of City Commissioner Greg Zenker. Residents heard about the request for proposals in early January and felt that they were not given enough time to put forward a proposal of their own.

Residents also cited health concerns over electromagnetic radiation and maintained that a cell tower would be an eyesore. A cell tower built on the lot would be 30 feet higher than the existing water tower and 6 inches taller than the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit. The cathedral roughly a mile away is listed in the National Register of Historic Places.

Neighborhood resident Mike Riepl told the Tribune that electromagnetic radiation readings taken with an EMF meter showed that emissions were of moderate or high intensity. Residents fear that a cell tower would only increase the amount of radiation exposure in the neighborhood with roughly 60 children.

The Jan. 17 meeting ended in an agreement that the request for proposals would be redone so that residents of the neighborhood could have a chance to cast their own proposal.

Klose recommended that the City Commission reject both current proposals and recast the city request at a regularly scheduled Jan. 24 meeting. Commissioners voted unanimously to reject the cell companies’ proposals and to open a new request.

AT&T representative Rick Adams after the Jan. 17 meeting told the city that another telecommunications project had been delayed for four months due to waiting for the chance to redevelop the water tower location, according to emails the Tribune obtained through an open records request.

“The neighborhood issues that you are experiencing are quite common, and since there has been operating telecom base stations on the property for decades would lend most of those arguments very weak at best,” Adams said in an email to Klose.

Adams also suggested that the best solution might be to take the water tower out of commission but leave the existing cell equipment in place if there was too much public opposition to developing the site.

‘Unusually liberal’

Bismarck Senior Planner Daniel Nairn noted that “Bismarck’s zoning is unusually liberal for cell towers,” in emails between city officials.

“Most cities, such as Fargo and Grand Forks, don’t allow telecommunications towers in or near residential districts at all,” Nairn wrote.

In addition to the loose zoning regulations, the existing cell companies have a fair claim to the land as they have been operating on the water tower before the request for proposals was issued, Nairn wrote.

The “utility service group” is permitted in all zoning districts. The group is defined by any use that is necessary for the safe or efficient operation of a gas, water, communication or electric utility or sewerage system for the benefit of the public. Cell towers are considered part of the utility service group in Bismarck, Nairn told the Tribune.

“Because this parcel is surrounded by residences, a buffer yard of no less than 15 feet would be required along the north and west sides of this lot, with required plantings outlined in the ordinance,” he said.

The city doesn’t have a complete inventory of cell towers, but staff is aware of only one such tower in a residential zoning district, just south of Optimist Park.

“There are other towers very close to residences,” Nairn said.

For example, 2039 N. Kavaney Drive is not in a residential zone but is just behind a single-family home neighborhood and adjacent to an apartment complex.

For comparison, the city of Grand Forks has tighter regulations in place for commercial and noncommercial antennas and towers.

Antennas and towers for noncommercial use are permitted in residential zones of Grand Forks. Commercial towers and antennas are allowed through a conditional use permit, which requires notification of the surrounding neighborhood to get residents’ feedback, according to Grand Forks City Planner Ryan Brooks.

Applicants requesting a permit to place a commercially utilized antenna in a residential zoning district must also provide proof that no suitable location exists for a tower or an antenna facility within any other nonresidential “permitted use” or “conditional use” areas, according to Grand Forks ordinance.

“The last few requests we dealt with for new towers in residentially zoned property were in public parks,” Brooks said.

Doubling down

Cell company representatives maintain that a cell tower in the lot is essential.

Steve Ward of Ward Development Services, a company based in Belleville, Illinois, spoke virtually at the Jan. 24 City Commission meeting.

“Right now the area is served by two carriers on the water tank. That’s an existing telecommunications facility. We take that facility away, that service to those neighbors, to those residents, to the businesses will be discontinued,” he said.

Ward also requested that the city hold off on awarding a project because “it sounds like the neighbors feel that they weren’t formally notified or had their opinions addressed,” and that holding off would allow for a neighborhood meeting to address concerns.

Resident Mike Riepl told the Tribune he had not heard from any cell companies as of March 15.

Ward did not respond to a Tribune request for comment.

In the week following the Jan. 24 meeting, Adams, the AT&T representative, expressed disappointment through emails to Klose with the rejection of the proposals. He said a study was conducted to see how much coverage would be lost if the site was relocated to the YMCA property, which tentatively was selected as a potential substitute for the current site.

The study found that much coverage would be lost on North Ninth Street from East Boulevard to East Rosser Avenue. Within that area is Bismarck High School and CHI St. Alexius Health Medical Center, both of which are high users of wireless data and transmissions, according to Adams.

“It is very important that we do not lose any coverage at the water tower site because it is part of the National First Net Network that provides special services to your local first responders,” he said.

Adams told city officials that AT&T would double down on its efforts to stay at the water tower site and that external affairs staff would get involved to bring information to the community and community leaders to help with the decision.

Adams and AT&T did not respond to numerous Tribune emails and phone calls requesting comment.

New RFP

A new request for proposals was issued a week after the Jan. 24 commission meeting; it closed on Feb. 28. Results were expected to be reviewed sometime this month. It is unclear how many proposals were submitted.

A committee of city staff and officials will evaluate proposals and make a recommendation to the City Commission.

Neighborhood residents propose to buy the lot and allow a five-year delay of the water tower demolition to provide time for an alternate cell tower location to be found. The city would retain all income from communications leases for the five years.

The group “offered a substantial amount more in order to be competitive with recent bids for commercial use of the parcel,” neighborhood partnership member Susan Hochhalter said. The figure wasn’t disclosed.

The parcel would be developed into single-family residential property. The six homes on the same block as the water tower are valued at an average of nearly $400,000, according to data from Bismarck’s property value map.

“We wanted to be sure the neighborhood would have a voice in how the parcel would be used,” Hochhalter said.

The residents plan to attend the March 28 City Commission meeting. A recommendation on the water tower is not on the commission’s agenda.