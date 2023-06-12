Bismarck native Sydney Helgeson has been crowned Miss North Dakota 2023.

The Miss North Dakota and Miss North Dakota Teen pageants took place Saturday at the Bakken Auditorium in Williston, where a panel of judges selected Helgeson to represent North Dakota at the Miss America pageant in January.

Helgeson, a 2019 graduate of Bismarck High School, earned a bachelor of science degree in commerce and business administration majoring in management and entrepreneurship with minors in music and sales from the University of Alabama. She earned a full tuition scholarship while holding the title of Miss North Dakota’s Teen 2017.

Helgeson on Saturday won a $10,000 scholarship in the competition. For the talent portion, she sang “The Wizard and I” from the Broadway musical "Wicked."

Helgeson plans on traveling the state visiting communities to share her community service initiative, “Live United: Building Stronger Communities Together," in partnership with the United Way.

Judges selected Ellie Ahlfeldt of Fargo as Miss North Dakota Teen 2023. Ahlfeldt, a student at Oak Grove High School, earned over $3,000 in scholarships.

The competition, held annually, consists of three segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear and interview. Contestants must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of North Dakota.

The Miss North Dakota Scholarship Organization awarded $50,000 to 36 Miss and Teen contestants from across the state. The Williston-based organization celebrated its 75th anniversary. For a full list of competition results and awards, go to missnorthdakota.org.