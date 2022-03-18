Bismarck murder trial goes to the jury

The fate of two men accused in the shooting death of a Bismarck man last March is in the hands of jurors after more than a week of testimony.

Kevin Hartson, 30, of Bismarck, and Devante Evans, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, are accused of killing Reonardo Alexis, 26, and injuring another man at a Mapleton Avenue apartment the night of March 28, 2021. Police at the time said the incident might have been linked to a drug transaction.

Both men are charged with murder in the course of another crime. Evans additionally faces charges of aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, unlawful possession of a firearm, and wearing a mask while committing a crime.

The two were arrested during a traffic stop in Douglas, Arizona, a few days after the incident. They face possible life sentences if convicted.

Testimony in the case ended Thursday morning. In afternoon closing arguments, prosecutors brought together evidence and a timeline they said pointed to the two men, but one defense attorney said the state’s case would require jurors to take “quantum leaps of faith” to find the men guilty.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer told jurors -- nine women and three men -- that a timeline established through text messages and video footage put Evans and Hartson at the apartment when Alexis was shot. Video from a Mandan apartment showed a tag on Evans’ shoe and Hartson wearing a Playboy hat; both the tag and hat were found at the Bismarck apartment after the shooting, Lawyer said.

Hartson went to the Bismarck apartment "under the guise of collecting a debt” from Alexis, with whom he’d done business in the past and trusted enough to front him drugs and collect money later, Lawyer said. Hartson brought along Evans, who the prosecutor said wore a mask and carried a gun.

“That’s not the way to come to a trusted associate’s apartment to do a business deal,” she said. “That’s the way to come to an apartment to do a robbery.”

The robbery went bad when Alexis and others fought back, Lawyer said. Four shots were fired into the apartment, and one of them fatally injured Alexis.

“We know that the people involved are Devante Evans and Kevin Hartson, and that they were acting together,” Lawyer said.

Defense attorney Dean Gregory said the prosecutors spent a lot of time pointing out what he supposedly would argue in closing arguments to the jury, which he said highlighted the problems with the prosecution’s case.

“The quantum leaps in faith that they’re asking you to make defies logic,” Gregory said.

The case boiled down to unexplained evidence, evidence that had been tampered with and tunnel vision among investigators, Gregory maintained. There was no animosity among the men, nothing was stolen, and investigators ignored evidence and reports that could have pointed to other suspects, he said.

He also questioned the reliability of the state’s witnesses, saying two of them appeared to be more concerned with their drugs and money than with Alexis being shot.

“Birds of a feather flock together,” Gregory said.

Lloyd Suhr, who represented Hartson, told jurors the prosecution had to have not only enough evidence, but evidence that was good enough for a guilty verdict. His client was charged with murder committed during the commission of another crime. The state’s evidence of a robbery relied on a photo of Alexis with a stack of money, but the state didn’t show that Hartson ever saw it, thought Alexis had it, or went to the apartment to steal it. Text messages between the men did not relate to the incident in which Alexis was shot, Suhr said.

“If they don’t prove all the evidence to you, you can’t convict,” he said. “And if the evidence isn’t sufficient to meet the highest legal standard in our system, it isn’t sufficient.”

Jurors got the case and met for three hours Thursday afternoon. Deliberations continued Friday morning.

(Check back for updates.)

