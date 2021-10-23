Bismarck murder conspiracy trial opens Monday; 2 suspects being tried together

A trial set to start Monday combines the murder conspiracy cases of two people accused of killing a Bismarck man in what investigators say was a love triangle that involved plans to cash in on a life insurance policy.

Earl Howard, 43, and Nikkisue Entzel, 40, were arrested nearly two years ago in connection with the late 2019 death of Chad Entzel, 42, Nikkisue's husband. His body was found Jan. 2, 2020, after emergency workers responded to a call of a house fire in northeast Bismarck. An autopsy showed he died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The two suspects are accused of plotting Chad Entzel’s death and trying to start the house on fire in an attempted cover-up, according to earlier testimony from a Burleigh County deputy sheriff. Nikkisue Entzel, of Bismarck, faces murder conspiracy, arson conspiracy and evidence tampering conspiracy charges. Howard, of Bellwood, Ontario, is similarly charged and further accused of arson.

Howard has dual U.S. and Canada citizenship. He turned himself in and was arrested Jan. 9, 2020, on the Blue Water Bridge connecting Port Huron, Michigan, with Ontario, Canada.

The trial will proceed differently than most because “it’s two trials combined into one,” Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer said. Each defense attorney -- Philip Becher representing Howard and Justin Balzer representing Nikkisue Entzel -- is responsible for his client and his client’s charges, and each in turn will have the opportunity to cross-examine prosecution witnesses. Likewise, when a defense attorney calls a witness to the stand, the prosecution and the other defense attorney will be allowed to cross-examine.

Lawyer declined to be interviewed further about the case. Neither Balzer nor Becher immediately responded to requests for comment.

Trying two defendants at the same time often makes sense for resource utilization but can also present some twists, said Bismarck attorney Jackson Lofgren, whom the Tribune interviewed for an independent analysis. For example, a prosecution witness might testify about statements made by one defendant. The second defendant’s attorney can object because he or she can’t question the first defendant. However, if one defendant decides to testify, then “everything comes out,” Lofgren said. It's unclear if Howard or Entzel will testify.

The format might give some advantage to the defense during cross-examination of prosecution witnesses, Lofgren said.

“If one misses something or it slips their mind, the co-defendant’s attorney might catch it,” he said. That advantage would be slight, he added, because “the evidence is the same.”

It’s possible a jury could find one defendant guilty and one not guilty but “it’s tougher with a conspiracy,” said Lofgren, 41, who has worked as both a prosecution and defense attorney.

Conspiracy "means they agreed and one took a substantial step to complete it,” he said. The jury could convict the one who took that step and acquit the other, but generally “it’s both or neither," Lofgren said.

A judge in May dismissed a Class AA murder charge against Howard. Lawyer asked the court to drop the charge, saying in a motion that an evaluation of the firearm did not show evidence as to which defendant allegedly shot Chad Entzel. Without that the state couldn’t corroborate Nikkisue Entzel’s statements to law enforcement that Howard shot Chad Entzel, Lawyer said.

Class AA murder and murder conspiracy both carry the possibility of life in prison without parole. A person sentenced to life with the possibility of parole must serve 30 years before parole can be considered.

South Central District Judge Douglas Bahr denied requests by Becher to hold separate trials. Bahr also denied a request that would have allowed Howard to introduce evidence of Nikkisue Entzel’s alleged criminal past.

The scheduled 10-day trial will be held in the Burleigh County Courthouse. Court officials when planning for a May trial considered using the House Chambers of the state Capitol to allow for better social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Becher requested more time to review “significant new evidence,” and the trial was reset and moved back to the courthouse.

North Dakota is no stranger to murder conspiracies. Chase Swanson and Madison West, both of Bowman, in 2016 were accused of conspiring to kill Nicholas Johnson, who was found dead in a Bowman motel room. Swanson is serving a life sentence with a chance of parole. West was given a 50-year sentence with 15 years suspended.

Cynthia Wilder and Richie Wilder were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in the 2015 murder of Richie Wilder’s ex-wife in Minot.

Reach Travis Svihovec at 701-250-8260 or Travis.Svihovec@bismarcktribune.com

