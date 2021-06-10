Bismarck mobile home damaged in Thursday fire

A Thursday morning fire damaged an interior wall and cabinets in a mobile home on South 12th Street in Bismarck.

Firefighters were called about 10 a.m. to the 700 block of South 12th Street, according to information from the Bismarck Fire Department. Fire in the bathroom was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to that room, the department said.

The occupants of the home were outside when crews arrived. They were not displaced.

Six fire units and 14 firefighters responded to the scene. Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

