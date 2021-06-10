 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bismarck mobile home damaged in Thursday fire
0 Comments

Bismarck mobile home damaged in Thursday fire

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A Thursday morning fire damaged an interior wall and cabinets in a mobile home on South 12th Street in Bismarck.

Firefighters were called about 10 a.m. to the 700 block of South 12th Street, according to information from the Bismarck Fire Department. Fire in the bathroom was quickly extinguished and damage was limited to that room, the department said.

The occupants of the home were outside when crews arrived. They were not displaced.

Six fire units and 14 firefighters responded to the scene. Nobody was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Clean Sustainable Energy Authority

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News