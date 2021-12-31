Bismarck mobile home burns in fire

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a mobile home in south Bismarck on Friday morning.
The occupants of the home on Canterbury Lane safely evacuated, and no firefighters were injured, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.
A shed behind the home caught fire first at about 7:30 a.m., and the flames spread to the single-wide mobile home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Reach Amy R. Sisk at 701-250-8252 or amy.sisk@bismarcktribune.com.
