Bismarck mobile home burns in fire

Fire Line Do Not Cross barrier at fire scene in Bismarck.

Firefighters extinguished a blaze at a mobile home in south Bismarck on Friday morning.

The occupants of the home on Canterbury Lane safely evacuated, and no firefighters were injured, according to the Bismarck Fire Department.

A shed behind the home caught fire first at about 7:30 a.m., and the flames spread to the single-wide mobile home. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

