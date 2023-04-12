The Bismarck City Commission on Tuesday voted to ask the Federal Emergency Management Agency to reconsider a new federal flood risk map because it could require some residents in a high-poverty area to buy flood insurance.

The letter penned by Mayor Mike Schmitz is in response to the preliminary flood insurance rate map for Burleigh County, including Bismarck, that was released last May. It would add 1,500 county and 650 city parcels to the list of those with increased flood risk.

Some of the largest areas with an increased flood risk in Bismarck lie south of Expressway and east of University Drive, along with some single- and multi-family dwellings south of Wachter Avenue and east of Cottonwood Lake and west of 12th Street, Bismarck officials said in August.

A formal 90-day appeal period for the preliminary map opened Feb. 17 and will close May 18.

City commissioners in February expressed concerns with proposed changes they say could have negative impacts and unintended consequences for residents living in south Bismarck.

The letter is intended to put forward the city’s concerns. It will be sent to Madi Pluss, a regional risk map specialist with FEMA.

An estimated 10-15% of the families in the area south of Bismarck Expressway and east of University Drive are identified as living in poverty. About 5.6% of families overall in Bismarck are living in poverty, according to Schmitz’ letter.

The mayor also writes that a permanent supportive housing facility and a primary homeless shelter would be included within the 100-year floodplain under the new map. A "100-year flood" is a term that essentially means a flood that has a 1-in-100 chance of occurring in any given year, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“We believe that we have shown a consistent track record of willingness to work with FEMA, and repeatedly go above the minimum requirements. However, in this instance, the far-reaching ramifications, as well as the combination of intentional and unintentional consequences could result in a significant financial burden to an already underserved and financially vulnerable portion of the community,” Schmitz wrote.

He urges FEMA to reconsider its plan to shift that portion of south Bismarck into the 100-year floodplain, or to delay implementation of the new map until the city can complete flood mitigation improvements.