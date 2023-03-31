Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz is advocating for no changes in tax rates and is looking to lower the city's reserve fund threshold during the 2024 budget season.

Schmitz said in a statement Friday that the city needs to prepare for high-dollar expenses that will occur over the next decade, such as new fire and police stations and water plant upgrades.

Schmitz said at a City Commission meeting Tuesday that he would like to see no changes to the city’s tax rates.

“I know many will be disappointed that I’m not recommending a large tax cut. The reality is that the budget will be very tight in 2024, potentially running a deficit because expenses are increasing due to inflation,” he said.

Schmitz is seeking a change in reserve fund policy. Bismarck's fund balance policy says the city will strive to maintain a minimum reserve balance equal to 60% of the general fund revenue -- one of the highest reserve fund rates in the state. Schmitz wants to reduce it to 30% and use some reserve funds for water rate relief. Water rates have been the subject of complaints from many residents.

The commission is reviewing utility rates. Schmitz said that for every million dollars invested from reserve funds into water needs, a monthly utility bill could be lowered 30 cents.

The mayor said he will look for no staff increases unless it is needed to protect the property and safety of residents.

The city’s preliminary budget is required by law to be approved in August and later finalized by October. Bismarck’s budget goes into effect on Jan. 1 of each year. The City Commission last September passed a final 2023 budget totaling $299 million.

More information is at https://bismarcknd.gov/25/Finance.